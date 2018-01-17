Attendant helps man on flight to Niagara Falls survive stroke

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I can’t tell you how great it is to be able to see your angels, but I’m looking at them.”

A man got the chance to thank his guardian angels for saving his life.

Kenneth Lidge, 63, was flying back from Florida to the Niagara Falls airport following a family cruise.

Minutes before landing, Allegiant Airlines flight attendant Neil Clements noticed that Lidge, who was traveling alone, was showing signs of a stroke.

Clements’ training kicked in and the flight attendant notified emergency medical personnel to meet the plane on the ground.

An ambulance brought Lidge to Mount Saint Mary’s Hospital — a New York State designated stroke center minutes from the Niagara Falls International Airport.

Doctors determined that Lidge was having a stroke, and were able to give him the drug TPA, which restores blood flow in the brain to prevent death or a permanent disability.

That helped Lidge recover before Christmas.

Lidge could have died if it wasn’t for the quick-thinking flight attendant. Doctors say that during a large stroke, 2 million brain cells are dying every 60 seconds.

You can remember the signs of a stroke with the word “fast.” — face drooping, arm weakness and slurred speech means its time to call 911.