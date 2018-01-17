Attica woman charged with sexually abusing four-year-old

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Attica woman has been charged with first degree sexual abuse after police say an individual received a video from her depicting a sexual act by a child.

Victoria L. Young, 23, of East Avenue was charged Wednesday with first degree sexual abuse, use of child less than 17 for sexual performance, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Attica Police received the complaint about the video on Sunday. After an investigation by Attica Police and Wyoming County Department of Social Services/Child Protective Services, police executed a search warrant at Young’s residence. Several items of evidence were collected with the assistance of the NYSP Computer Crime Unit.

Young was arraigned in Town of Attica Court and committed to Wyoming County Jail on $100,000 cash bail. A complete stay-away order of protection was issued barring any contact with the juvenile victim. The child has been placed in the custody of relatives.

Young and the victim are related.

She is scheduled to return to court Feb. 5.

The investigation is continuing with additional charges pending the results of a forensic examination of the evidence.

