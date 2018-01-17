Betty White Celebrates 96th birthday

CBS MIAMI Published:
Betty White
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special in New York. White, a passionate animal activist, has harsh words for the Minnesota dentist that killed a protected lion known as Cecil while on a hunting trip in Zimbabwe this month. You dont want to hear some of the things I want to do to that man, said the 93-year-old actress in an interview Thursday, July 30. White was promoting a new block of programming on Discovery Family Channel called Pawgust, throughout the month of August, with shows, specials and movies about animals. She will serve as the host of Pawgust, and be featured in promos. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — Golden Girl Betty White gets another candle on her birthday cake Wednesday as the beloved actress turns 96 years old!

The six-time Emmy winner told Parade magazine that the secret to a long life is to “accentuate the positive, not the negative.”

As for her diet, she says her favorite items include vodka and hot dogs “probably in that order.”

White’s career has lasted more than seven decades with appearances on both the small and big screen.

There’s still one major item on White’s bucket list and that is meeting Robert Redford.

White says she tries to meet the actor every year, but has yet to do so.

