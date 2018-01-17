Buffalo man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Michael V. Secchiaroli, 32, of Buffalo, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 when he is sentenced May 1.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, in Dec. 2015, an FBI special agent working undercover logged onto a peer-to-peer sharing program and downloaded seven images of child pornography from an individual sharing the images from a particular IP address. Further investigation revealed that the IP address was associated with Secchiaroli’s residence.

The defendant admitted that he had been using the P2P software to download, possess, and view child pornography. His electronic devices were found to contain 31 images of child pornography, some of which depicted pre-pubescent children and violence.

 

 

