Buffalo man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl.

Michael Clark, 33, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl in U.S. District Court.

According to the assistant U.S. Attorney handling the case, undercover agents made controlled purchases of “heroin” from Clark on three occasions in March and April. On two of those occasions, the “heroin” turned out to contain fentanyl only and no heroin.

During the three transactions, the defendant distributed about 70 grams of powder containing fentanyl.

Clark faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a $5 million fine when he is sentenced April 30.