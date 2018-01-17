Buffalo man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl.

Michael Clark, 33, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl in U.S. District Court.

According to the assistant U.S. Attorney handling the case, undercover agents made controlled purchases of “heroin” from Clark on three occasions in March and April. On two of those occasions, the “heroin” turned out to contain fentanyl only and no heroin.

During the three transactions, the defendant distributed about 70 grams of powder containing fentanyl.

Clark faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a $5 million fine when he is sentenced April 30.

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s