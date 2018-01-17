Cockaigne Ski Resort will reopen by fall of 2018

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) —Cockaigne Ski Resort, located in Cherry Creek has been shut down since 2011. It tragically was forced to close after a fire burned its lodge to the ground. In the 7 years since, two local young men have been dreaming of getting the business back up and running. This past December, they made that fantasy a reality.

Isaac Gratto and Adam Pirtz, the now owners of the Chautauqua county ski resort, are life long winter weather enthusiasts. As people who love the snow and cold, you can only imagine the excitement they feel now that the ski resort belongs to them. It’s only been a few months but the men have been hard at work getting plans and ideas ready to revamp the ski resort and take the business from the ashes and turn it into a huge success.

Gratto shared with News 4, “We have to build a new lodge, then we have to update the equipment and get all our permits in place to make this happen. And update some of the needed infrastructure. That includes electrical, waste water and potable water.”

Both owners say that they are up for the challenge of reinventing the ski resort. Their goal is to get everything going again by the fall of 2018. Like a lot of other ski resorts in the area, they plan to expand business from just the winter to an all season resort, hosting concerts in the “off season.”