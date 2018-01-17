Curry says she wasn’t surprised by Lauer allegations

The Associated Press Published:
Matt Lauer
Matt Lauer (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former “Today” show anchor Ann Curry says she’s not surprised by the allegations that got former colleague Matt Lauer fired and that there was an atmosphere of verbal sexual harassment at the NBC show when she worked there.

Curry lost her job after less than two years as Lauer’s co-anchor in 2012 and left NBC in 2015. She told “CBS This Morning” in an interview Wednesday that it “hurt like hell.”

She offered no specific examples of wrongdoing, saying she didn’t want to cause more pain. Lauer was fired in November for an inappropriate relationship with a colleague that began in 2014.

Meanwhile, “Today” announced that Libby Leist is replacing Don Nash as executive producer for the first two hours of “Today.”

