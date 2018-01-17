Gov. Cuomo explains plan to close expected $4.4 million budget gap

(WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined his $168 billion 2019 budget plan Tuesday in Albany.

Cuomo says he has a plan to help close the state’s expected $4.4 billion budget gap- and that includes implementing more than $1 billion in new fees or taxes.

However, the governor also says he wants to lower taxes for those making under $300,000 per year.

He proposed new taxes on health insurers and maintaining tax breaks for those enrolled in the STAR program. He also suggested adding a new tax on opioids sold in the state to raise millions and curb abuse.

Besides a three percent increase in education spending, Cuomo’s plan largely holds the line.

He also promised a tax break for middle income New Yorkers.

The governor also says he’s open to hearing more facts on making recreational marijuana legal in the state. He has been against it in the past, but now wants to know more about how other states are regulating it before moving forward.