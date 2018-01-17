Leaders listen to what Buffalo residents want in city budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time in city history, people in Buffalo were able to speak their minds in a public hearing about how the city spends its money.

Tuesday night, city leaders held the first-of-its-kind public hearing on the city budget.

Dozens packed the Common Council chambers, and each person had three minutes to share their concerns, ranging from the education system to crime in the Queen City.

“I believe that our education system is lacking because I’ve experienced it first-hand, to see the resources other school districts have that our district doesn’t necessarily have,” Canisius College student Alex Montilla said.

India Walton, a resident of the Ellicott district, said “I don’t think that an invasive presence of police actually helps to effectively reduce crime. We’ve not seen a reduction of crime in Buffalo. I think that some things that will help reduce crime is actually giving people something to live for.”

Mayor Byron Brown will send his budget plan to the Common Council on May 1.

