ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Alden man has been arrested after authorities say he shook a four-month-old baby.

Joseph Jurek, 28, was charged with assault, reckless assault of a child, criminal possession of marijuana and endangering the welfare of a child.

The baby suffered a serious brain injury.

Back in October, Jurek was charged after officials said about four pounds of marijuana and $3,800 cash was found in his home.