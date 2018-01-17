Niagara Falls City Council rejects pay cuts for elected officials

Related Coverage Councilman wants 10 percent pay cut for elected officials in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some city leaders in Niagara Falls wanted their colleagues to give themselves a pay cut Wednesday night.

The city is desperately trying to find a way to save money. For 2019, Niagara Falls is looking at a $91 million budget.

Newly elected councilman Chris Voccio proposed a 10 percent pay cut for all five city council members and the mayor.

The pay cut would have saved up to $14,000 and it would have reduced the city budget by five percent.

Wednesday, City Council members voted down the measure 3 to 2.

Chairperson Andy Touma told News 4 he doesn’t believe elected officials should have a reduction in pay right now. Touma says the council needs to work closely with unions and department heads to find other necessary cuts.

“We don’t want to compromise the positions with a cut when we have to factor in the job that we do, we have to factor in the future council members and mayor’s down the road. All of those things have to be considered, but certainly we know the job, I’ve been on the job for four years, i’ve never asked for a pay raise because of our situation,” said Touma.

Councilman Kenny Tompkins was one of two members who voted in favor of the pay cuts.

“It’s not a matter that it’s a lot of money, you’re only talking $13-14,000 dollars total, but it’s a matter of showing, lets lead by example, how can we ask the others to sacrifice something if we’re not willing to sacrifice ourselves,” said Tompkins.