NYSP trooper charged with falsely reporting an incident while off-duty

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A New York State trooper has been charged with offering a false instrument for filing and falsely reporting an incident after NYSP say she lied about being menaced with a weapon during a domestic incident.

Brianna J. Smith, 25, of Batavia, was off-duty at the time of the incident. According to state police reports, Smith reported a domestic incident to NYSP Dec. 20, stating that she had been menaced with a weapon. After further investigation, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation determined that a weapon was never displayed or used in the incident.

Smith was issued an appearance ticket.