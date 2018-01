HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Investigators want to know what caused a late night fire at a restaurant in Hamburg.

Firefighters rushed to John & Mary’s on Buffalo St. shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The business was closed at the time.

The fire caused extensive damage to the inside of the building. Firefighters tell News 4 it was a tough fight because of the weather.

No one was hurt.