Officials may never know what caused fire that displaced 16 people

FALCONER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office may never know what caused a fire that left 16 people without a home.

Sheriff’s deputies say detectives can’t gain the access they need to investigate a weekend fire in the Village of Falconer.

Damage done by the fire, and the danger of a potential collapse make it too unstable to get into the building.

Investigators say they have no choice but to label the fire as undetermined.

No one was hurt.

Jay Bonafede with the American Red Cross came to News 4 on Tuesday to talk about accommodating people who are displaced by fires. Watch the interview below:

