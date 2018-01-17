Officials may never know what caused fire that displaced 16 people

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:
(Still image from video by WNY News Now)

FALCONER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office may never know what caused a fire that left 16 people without a home.

Sheriff’s deputies say detectives can’t gain the access they need to investigate a weekend fire in the Village of Falconer.

Damage done by the fire, and the danger of a potential collapse make it too unstable to get into the building.

Investigators say they have no choice but to label the fire as undetermined.

No one was hurt.

Jay Bonafede with the American Red Cross came to News 4 on Tuesday to talk about accommodating people who are displaced by fires. Watch the interview below:

APP USERS | Tap here to enable the video.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s