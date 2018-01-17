Poison control calls ‘spike’ due to online laundry pod challenge

Poison control centers have handled over 50,000 calls about laundry packets over the past five years, the vast majority being accidents involving kids younger than 5 years old. But 13- to 19-year-olds have been responsible for more than 130 intentional exposures since 2016, according to the association.

The ingredients in laundry pods might also cause seizures, fluid in the lungs, respiratory arrest, coma or death, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.

“The intentional misuse of these products poses a real threat to the health of individuals,” Kaminski said.

Tide warns consumers on packaging that the laundry pods can be harmful if put in the mouth or eyes.

In a statement from Tide’s parent company, Procter & Gamble, representative Petra Renck wrote, “Nothing is more important to us than the safety of people who use our products. We are deeply concerned about conversations related to intentional and improper use of liquid laundry pacs and have been working with leading social media networks to remove harmful content that is not consistent with their policies.”

The company has released its own messages on social media, saying that the pods should be used for doing laundry — and nothing else.