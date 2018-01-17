Potholes causing road damage early this year

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Several potholes have opened up on the roads of Western New York this week. Highway crews say they’re noticing more of them a little earlier in the season this year.

One News 4 viewer wrote to us about a situation in the Village of Hamburg. The road is so rough there, residents have given it a nickname. Officially, it’s called Evans Street. But for now, people have renamed it “Pothole Country”. There’s even a sign welcoming drivers as they pass through.

Some of them have a sarcastic attitude about it.

“They’re beautiful,” Paul Merkel told us.

He continued, “if you want to get your car realigned every couple of weeks.

“They’re typical potholes.”

The potholes are becoming a problem a little earlier this year, according to Erie County Deputy Highway Commissioner Charles Sickler. The county doesn’t handle Evans Street. But Sickler says they have their hands full with potholes of their own, especially on North French Road in Amherst, Aero Drive in Cheektowaga and Amherst, Abbott Road in Orchard Park and Hamburg, and Trevett Road near Zoar Valley.

“The freeze-thaw cycle is what really brings out the potholes,” Sickler said.

Last Friday’s weather didn’t help. The temperature dropped 43 degrees in about 13 hours at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. With snow falling this week, treatment isn’t easy either.

We’ll patch it, and the next day we’ll get snow,” Sickler explained. “You’re out there plowing and the plows pull out the cold patch. It’s probably the worst part of the year for us.

“We want to fix it and be done with it. (Drivers) are frustrated. We’re frustrated too.”

“You just have to slow down and pay attention, because you can’t always see them at night time,” advised Merkel.