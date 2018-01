DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Dunkirk say a man accused of robbery was found hiding in a washing machine.

According to police, Fernando Martinez Jr., 37, forcibly stole cash from someone on the afternoon of November 8, and hurt them in the process.

The washing machine police say Martinez was found in was at his Lincoln Ave. residence.

He was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with robbery and assault.