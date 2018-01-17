Tiny house going up for a good cause

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — “We wanted to build a tiny house back in middle school,” said Matthew Kreher, a junior at Geneseo Central School District. “And we kind of joked around about it.” That joke is now a reality for tech students at Geneseo. “I’m learning how to frame up houses, I’m learning electrical stuff, I’m putting on a roof right now.”

This is all for a retired veteran in need. More work needs to be done even if the workers are beginners. “I’ve always been kind of the English literature, politics guy,” said Matthew Capel, one of twelve on the project. Many come in on their day off. “This is all stuff I never do, and here I am. I’m loving it.”

Siding is built inside. “We all like to work, and it’s something fun to do, it’s not a burden for everyone,” said Bella Laughlin, a student in the class.

The whole design has so far been by students. “This is their project,” said Dick Ellis. Ellis is one of the professors that works alongside Jason Laughlin. “We put it in the heads of the kids and it took off from there.”

The tiny house fascination, and hands on work has led kids to come in for hours on weekends to get the job done. “That shows the interest. They’ve been fantastic. We’ve been working every Saturday from nine to one, or two, whatever it takes,” said Ellis.

To them, sixth period is not just a class. “I get to go to tech, and I get to go outside and build stuff, and I get to have fun and I know that I’m making a good impact on the world too when I’m out here,” said Capel.

The house is going to a veteran that lives in Conesus and students hope to give him the finished product by Memorial Day.

This story was originally posted by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station.