UB hold off Ohio, improve to 5-1 in MAC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Winning isn’t easy, but the UB Women’s Basketball team continues to pick up tough wins, especially on the road.

Summer Hemphill netted a double-double with 19-points and 10-rebounds, to help power the Bulls past Ohio for a 67-63 win. It was Buffalo’s sixth road win of the season as they improve to 14-3 overall and 5-1 in Mid-American Conference play for the first time in program history.

The Bulls and Bobcats were tied five times and had six lead changes, including one in the final minute.

Tied at 63 with 48 seconds to play, Hemphill scored the final basket of the night, taking a feed from Cierra Dillard and laying in what proved to be the game-winning shot.