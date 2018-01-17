UB women look to improve on program’s best MAC start

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a very competitive non-conference slate the UB women are hitting their stride in conference play. Sitting at 4-1, their only loss was an overtime heart breaker. Coach Jack says her girls are playing their best defense right now.

“I like our defense laterally,” Felisha Legette-Jack said. “I want us to push the ball a lot more and get some transitional shots. We are not running as fast as we were early in the season, the goal is to put more points on the boards but don’t let the opponents score more.”

“Defensive mindset for sure,” added junior guard Cierra Dillard. “We have a defensive coach who has pushed us in the summer and preseason and non conference and it has shown in conference.”

“Our defense is our key,” echoed senior guard Stephanie Reid. “It is where we come from and what we are known for. And, that is something that we take a lot of pride in. Forcing turnovers is how we get our transition and how we get our energy and that is how we get out momentum. We work on our defense more than anything else in practice to make sure that is a key part of our game.

The Bulls next test is tonight, they are on the road at Ohio.