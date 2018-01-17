Uber releases top destinations in WNY in past six months

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ridesharing has been available in Western New York for six months.

Uber released a list of where and when people are using Uber in WNY.

The most popular destinations for Uber riders in the area are:

  • Buffalo Niagara International Airport
  • Greyhound Bus Station
  • New Era Field
  • Falley Allen
  • Ellicott Complex

Uber spokesperson Danielle Filson said Uber is a great compliment to public transport.

“We’re seeing that people using it to get to the airport and the bus station to get to their final destination,” Filson said. “We’re also seeing students use Uber and folks who might be enjoying an alcoholic beverage at a bar or restaurant so really there’s a lot of different uses for it- it’s a great list.”

Uber found afternoons through late evenings are busiest on Fridays and Saturdays. The morning and afternoon commute are the busiest times for Uber in Buffalo on the weekdays.

The longest trip in our area is 423 miles, from the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport to JFK Airport in New York City.

Thousands of drivers and riders have used Ubers in the past six months.

