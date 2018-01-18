20 places on list of potential locations for new Amazon HQ; Buffalo not included

Related Coverage Buffalo and Rochester submit joint bid for new Amazon headquarters

NEW YORK (AP modified) — 20 potential locations remain as Amazon searches for a place for their second headquarters.

Here is the full list of potential locations:

– Atlanta, GA

– Austin, TX

– Boston, MA

– Chicago, IL

– Columbus, OH

– Dallas, TX

– Denver, CO

– Indianapolis, IN

– Los Angeles, CA

– Miami, FL

– Montgomery County, MD

– Nashville, TN

– Newark, NJ

– New York City, NY

– Northern Virginia, VA

– Philadelphia, PA

– Pittsburgh, PA

– Raleigh, NC

– Toronto, ON

– Washington D.C.

Neither Buffalo or Rochester are on the list. Previously, the cities submitted a joint bid to bring the new headquarters to western New York.