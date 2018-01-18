20 places on list of potential locations for new Amazon HQ; Buffalo not included

NEW YORK (AP modified) — 20 potential locations remain as Amazon searches for a place for their second headquarters.
Here is the full list of potential locations:
– Atlanta, GA
– Austin, TX
– Boston, MA
– Chicago, IL
– Columbus, OH
– Dallas, TX
– Denver, CO
– Indianapolis, IN
– Los Angeles, CA
– Miami, FL
– Montgomery County, MD
– Nashville, TN
– Newark, NJ
– New York City, NY
– Northern Virginia, VA
– Philadelphia, PA
– Pittsburgh, PA
– Raleigh, NC
– Toronto, ON
– Washington D.C.
Neither Buffalo or Rochester are on the list. Previously, the cities submitted a joint bid to bring the new headquarters to western New York.