Allen Greene officially hired by Auburn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After five years with the program, serving as the athletic director for the past three, Allen Greene has been hired by Auburn University and will officially start in February.

In a release from AU, Greene called the opportunity to join the Tigers as a “tremendous honor and awesome responsibility.”  He becomes just the third African-American AD in the Southeastern Conference.

“Serving Auburn University as Director of Athletics is a tremendous honor and an awesome responsibility, Greene said. “Time-honored traditions have helped create a culture of success at Auburn that is incredibly rare. I am humbled that President Leath and the Search Committee entrust me to maintain all that is uniquely Auburn and utilize that foundation to forge a path to even greater heights. Whether in the classroom or on the fields and courts of play, these lofty expectations are embraced, and I am eager to get to work for the Auburn Family.”

In an email, University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi praised Greene for his leadership, adding “extremely well positioned to build upon our strengths and compete among the best in the nation.”

Tripathi added an announcement regarding the next AD for the Bulls would come in the following weeks.

