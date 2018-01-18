Allen Greene officially hired by Auburn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After five years with the program, serving as the athletic director for the past three, Allen Greene has been hired by Auburn University and will officially start in February.

Official from Auburn University – they have hired Allen Greene as their next athletic director. He served with @UBAthletics as AD since Nov. of 2015. @news4buffalo #Bulls #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/REAQdZdHMP — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) January 18, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In a release from AU, Greene called the opportunity to join the Tigers as a “tremendous honor and awesome responsibility.” He becomes just the third African-American AD in the Southeastern Conference.

Jason Dufner helped lead the search to Allen Greene becoming AU AD for the #Tigers– From Dufner in release – “We looked for a charismatic, up-and-coming and elite leader to take Auburn Athletics into the future, and we found the very best in Allen Greene.” #WarEagle #Auburn — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) January 18, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Serving Auburn University as Director of Athletics is a tremendous honor and an awesome responsibility, Greene said. “Time-honored traditions have helped create a culture of success at Auburn that is incredibly rare. I am humbled that President Leath and the Search Committee entrust me to maintain all that is uniquely Auburn and utilize that foundation to forge a path to even greater heights. Whether in the classroom or on the fields and courts of play, these lofty expectations are embraced, and I am eager to get to work for the Auburn Family.”

In an email, University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi praised Greene for his leadership, adding “extremely well positioned to build upon our strengths and compete among the best in the nation.”

Thank you for all you’ve done for us Allen! Best of luck with @AuburnTigers. You will forever be a Bull #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/0DBhgzsUBF — UB Athletics (@UBAthletics) January 18, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tripathi added an announcement regarding the next AD for the Bulls would come in the following weeks.