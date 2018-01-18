Athletes, staff to receive special Olympic-themed smartphones

Published:

SOUTH KOREA (WIVB) — Even if Olympic athletes don’t walk away with a medal, they’ll get a shiny new Samsung smartphone.

The company announced a special edition of its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone for all athletes competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The phone has a white, glass back with gold Olympics rings and a matching white and gold stylus.

It will also come pre-installed with Pyeongchang 2018-themed wallpapers and relevant apps.

Samsung plans to give out more than 4,000 of the devices to Olympic athletes and Olympic staff members.

