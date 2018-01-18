Buffalo State University police stage active shooter response drill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several Buffalo State University Police officers jumped into action, responding to a simulation of an active shooter situation as if it were the real thing.

“It’s the second part of a class. On Tuesday we had a two hour class for faculty and staff on the civilian response to active shooter,” said Peter Carey, Buffalo State University Police Department Chief.

Student actors portrayed injured victims and officers use blank rounds to simulate gunfire when locating the suspect.

“We’re going to have people who have been shot, we’re going to have people in the building who need to secure themselves and or flee because that’s part of the training,” said Carey.

Even though this is a simulation and the officers are not using real guns, they’re protective headgear to protect themselves from flying blanks when they fire the fake guns.

“Repetition and training is what makes our response better each time and we learn from each drill that we do,” said Carey.

Buffalo State staff members say playing a part in the simulation and learning what to do in a barricade situation were both eye opening experiences.

“They were using straps and belts against the doors and showing us ways to close the door besides just locking it,” said Carrie Pavis, Buffalo State staff member.

After today’s training Buffalo State staff members are walking away feeling prepared and more informed.

“It’s not scary it’s just knowledge is power and the more knowledge we have the more power we can take away from whoever is trying to hurt people,” said Teresa Romalewski, Buffalo State staff member.

“They’re going to have another one of these I’ll take it again so i can learn more,” said Pavis.