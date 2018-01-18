Calspan cuts ribbon on new facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Calspan cut the ribbon on its brand new test facility near the Buffalo Airport on Thursday.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was in town for the ceremony.

“This company could be anywhere on the planet when you think about it,” Hochul said. “Companies come from Germany and Europe and China and elsewhere to have their testing done here- it’s a huge point of pride for us.”

Calspan simulates crashes to help drivers avoid one. They will be able to run 500 tests a year at this site, crashing cars at up to 75 mph.

Calspan is expected to start testing at the new facility next month.