BROCTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Chautauqua County man has been charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s reports say Victor Martinez, 44, of Brocton, is a reigstered level 3 sex offender. Martinez allegedly failed to comply with the terms of the sex offender registry.

He was arraigned in Town of Chautauqua Court on $15,000 bail or $30,000 property bond.