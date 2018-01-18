Chautauqua County man sentenced to 15 years in car vs. motorcycle crash that killed one, injured three

By Published:

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Chautauqua County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide and three separate counts of second degree assault.

Joshua D. Huntress, 29, of Mayville, also faces five years of post-release supervision.

According to the Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office, Huntress ingested various substances July 9 before driving from a motel in Warsaw back toward Chautauqua County via Route 20A.

At least one concerned citizen called in to report Huntress’ car “all over the road” and that he was talking on his cell phone while driving.

While still on the phone, he crossed the center line, striking two motorcycles, which were each carrying two people.

One of the riders, Tomasa Martinez, succumbed to her injuries at Wyoming County Community Hospital. The other three riders suffered injuries which they continue to recover from.

Huntress was also ordered to pay restitution of in the amount of $400,110.63, which will be reduced to a civil judgement.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s