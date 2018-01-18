Chautauqua County man sentenced to 15 years in car vs. motorcycle crash that killed one, injured three

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Chautauqua County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide and three separate counts of second degree assault.

Joshua D. Huntress, 29, of Mayville, also faces five years of post-release supervision.

According to the Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office, Huntress ingested various substances July 9 before driving from a motel in Warsaw back toward Chautauqua County via Route 20A.

At least one concerned citizen called in to report Huntress’ car “all over the road” and that he was talking on his cell phone while driving.

While still on the phone, he crossed the center line, striking two motorcycles, which were each carrying two people.

One of the riders, Tomasa Martinez, succumbed to her injuries at Wyoming County Community Hospital. The other three riders suffered injuries which they continue to recover from.

Huntress was also ordered to pay restitution of in the amount of $400,110.63, which will be reduced to a civil judgement.