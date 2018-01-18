Chris Christie stopped by TSA for evading security checkpoint

(CBS) – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who left office earlier this week, attempted to bypass a TSA security checkpoint on Thursday, according to CBS New York. Hours after the alleged incident, Christie called the reports an “absolutely false story.”

Christie tried to circumvent a TSA checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal C Thursday morning. Christie was with his State Police detail and attempted to enter through a special access area, located near the exit of the restricted area of the terminal.

The Port Authority says one of its officers refused to let Christie pass, telling the former governor that he is no longer allowed to use that access.

The officer escorted Christie to the regular entrance.

Christie cooperated as instructed.

New Jersey governors have the option to have a trooper protect them for six months. Two previous governors and Christie have opted to exercise that option.

In two tweets, Christie said he and his New Jersey State Police security detail were sent to the wrong entrance. He wrote that the TSA said this was the wrong place to enter and “directed us to another entrance.” He wrote that he was then screened and admitted.

Despite the governor’s denial, a Port Authority spokesperson specifically told CBS New York the following shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday:

“Port Authority says Christie showed up at Newark Airport today with NJ State PD detail. They tried to go into the special access area where they have been going for years. A PA cop told him he was no longer allowed to use that access and they escorted him to the regular area.”

Before Christie left office, he told NJ.com in a wide-ranging interview on his governorship that, were it not for President Trump’s stunning campaign, he would be in the White House today.

“It’s incredibly frustrating to think to yourself, ‘Wow, if this guy were not in the race, we’d win this thing,'” Christie told NJ.com. He added, “And I absolutely believe if Trump had not gotten into the race I think we would have won.”

He said after 8 years in office, he had no “major regrets.” He added, “I did it the way I wanted to do it and I was myself the whole time.”

Christie was replaced by Democrat Phil Murphy, who was sworn in as the state’s 56th governor on Tuesday.