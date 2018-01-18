Dead & Company coming to Darien Lake

By Published: Updated:
(Photo by Danny Clinch)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — John Mayer and members of the Grateful Dead will be performing together as Dead & Company at Darien Lake this June.

The concert, which is part of Summer Tour 2018, will take place on June 19 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale January 26 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $45 to $149.50. While they last, lawn four-packs can be bought for $135.

Anyone interested in getting tickets can go to LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.

Anyone with a concert ticket also gets same-day admission to Darien Lake Theme Park.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s