Dead & Company coming to Darien Lake

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — John Mayer and members of the Grateful Dead will be performing together as Dead & Company at Darien Lake this June.

The concert, which is part of Summer Tour 2018, will take place on June 19 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale January 26 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $45 to $149.50. While they last, lawn four-packs can be bought for $135.

Anyone interested in getting tickets can go to LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.

Anyone with a concert ticket also gets same-day admission to Darien Lake Theme Park.