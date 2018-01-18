Dogs showing signs and symptoms of flu

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jim O’Connor walks his chocolate lab, Grady, through his downtown office where his coworkers greet the 8-year-old pup.

They’re all happy to see him on the mend after spending a few days feeling down.

“”I was concerned a little bit,” said O’Connor. “He was very lethargic. The other day he didn’t even leave my office and people came up to me and were like ‘Where’s Grady?’ and I told them he has the flu.”

The dog owner didn’t know it was possible for his beloved pet to contract the illness.

“I was totally perplexed by the symptoms,” said O’Connor. “He was sneezing like you and I would sneeze and coughing.”

They’re the signs and symptoms vets like Dr. Kevin Kumrow say pet parents should be looking out for. The severity of the sickness varies by each dog.

“The flu is a very dynamic virus,” said Dr. Kumrow.

He says all studies show it isn’t transmittable to other species so you can’t give your dog the flu and vice versa. While rare, Dr. Kumrow says dog influenza is highly contagious.

“They can get it from other pets or even people who have been exposed to pets with it and then carry it on their clothes for a short period of time.”

That’s what happened with Grady – he contracted his illness from his puppy nephew, Frank. They’re both on the up and up now, playing and greeting guests to the office.

“He’s my good old buddy,” said O’Connor, patting his pup’s head, happy to see he’s recovering.