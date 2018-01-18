Erie County Comptroller reminds residents of Pothole Hotline

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is reminding residents of the county’s “Pothole Hotline.”

“This has been a really rough winter for folks that are forced to dodge potholes and travel on substandard roads,” Mychajliw said. “Families should not have to drive on bad roads with lots of potholes throughout Erie County. Some of these craters are extremely dangerous. They can cause a great deal of damage to your vehicle if you aren’t careful.”

Anyone who wants to report a pothole can call (716) 858-7966 or email potholes@erie.gov.

“Serious issues like our crumbling infrastructure are not getting the attention they need. I want to thank the hard working highway crews that are working in tough conditions to do cold patch repairs. Please slow down. Use caution when you see workers on the roadway,” Mychajliw said.