Erie County legislator wants Apple CEO to visit WNY

Related Coverage 20 places on list of potential locations for new Amazon HQ; Buffalo not included

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A member of the Erie County Legislature wants the head of Apple to come check out western New York.

Apple is looking for a place to put a second campus, and Erie County Legislator Joe Lorigo wants the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, to tour the area.

“We made our pitch to Amazon in the last few months,” Lorigo said. “Unfortunately, it was unsuccessful, according to news today, but now it’s time we make our pitch to Apple. When one door closes, another opens. This isn’t the old Buffalo. We think big and we take our shot. I know what our community has to offer. I’m confident we can compete with any city big or small in the country.”

Apple plans to employ 20,000 people with a second campus they want to build over the next five years. Green energy is expected to power the entire campus.

“I’ve already begun to reach out to other elected officials and our regional economic development agencies to make sure we have a plan in place. When opportunities like this arise, we have to work together to make the best possible pitch,” Lorigo said.