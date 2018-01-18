Family searching for stolen cellphone with only pictures of sick, newborn daughter

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda community is raising money to help a couple after their cell phone was stolen. The couple says what the phone contained is irreplaceable — precious pictures of their newborn baby girl.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. These pictures show how newborn Diana Seneca is a fighter. Diana was born with a rare genetic brain defect known as holoprosencephaly or HPE. She also has a cleft lip and pallet.

“With something like this, you don’t know how much time you have with her,” said Jessica Seneca, Diana’s mom.

Every picture — a precious memory.

“Videos of her smiling or even of her crying but me soothing her. Just memories I don’t have anymore,” said Jessica.

Diana’s parents, Jessica and Dana Seneca say they were visiting her at Oishei Children’s Hospital Sunday when Jessica accidentally left her cell phone in the family lounge.

But when she went back to get it — it was gone, along with every picture and video of Diana.

“There were well over 200, 230 pictures and videos of her since she was born,” said Jessica.

Now strangers stepping in to help get those memories back, like Greg Stenis.

“They’re going through enough difficulty, let’s give them their memories back,” said Greg Stenis, who owns Dwyer’s Pub in North Tonawanda.

He says he doesn’t know the Seneca’s but is offering a $1,200 reward for whoever brings in Jessica’s cell phone.

“No questions asked, just have someone return the phone because that’s what it’s important,” said Stenis.

He says the calls keep coming in from other people offering money for the reward.

“Thank you, Greg, I mean I don’t know him, he doesn’t know me, but I’m appreciative,” said Dana Seneca, Diana’s father.

“We’re hoping that the pictures are even still on the phone and that they’ll return it,” said Jessica.

Jessica says it’s not about the phone, but returning the pictures and precious moments that aren’t worth a thousand words, or dollars. She says to her, they’re priceless.

Jessica says it was a new cell phone so they didn’t get a chance to back up the pictures to a computer.

The Seneca’s say they’re overwhelmed with the community support.

If anyone has the phone, they can return it to Dwyer’s pub in North Tonawanda.