Fix close for Niagara Falls water main

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The water main break on 47th Street in Niagara Falls is still causing problems for residents there. But crews say they’re very close to finishing the fix.

Some people currently dealing with low water pressure say close isn’t good enough. They haven’t had full pressure in almost five weeks. But, things could be back to normal as soon as Monday.

At Joshua Deon’s home, turning the shower on does nothing, initially. After a few seconds, water begins to trickle out. He says it’s not good enough for him to take a shower, so he’s made other arrangements.

“If I have to take a shower, I either have to go to my grandma’s or I have to go to my cousin’s house,” Deon said.

For Deon, patience is wearing thin.

“It should take no longer than a week or two,” he said. “But I understand it was a holiday, so I added on a third week because of Christmas.”

Friday will mark five weeks since the problems began. But the repair could be finished next week. Crews are still working on a valve.

“We’re optimistic that the job will be complete (Friday),” said Niagara Falls Water Board Superintendent Bob Drury. “That’s not a hard date because it all depends on the situation, the mechanics, and so forth.”

According to Drury, if the valve is fixed Friday, they will send water samples out for testing immediately. If, after 48 hours, they come back negative, the board can begin to slowly turn the water back on Sunday. Drury says pressure would then reach full strength Monday. But, the timeline is tentative.

“Hopefully, it’s over when it’s over,” said Deon.

“We’re confident that this won’t break again. But to be able to see into the ground to predict that something else doesn’t break would be foolhardy,” said Drury.

To try and avoid situations like this in the future, Drury says the water board will be putting a camera truck, which can help crews identify faulty infrastructure, into service soon.