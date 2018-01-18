It’s not concussions that cause CTE. It’s repeated hits, a study finds

Some of these changes in the brain occurred as early as 24 hours after injury. Goldstein said one of the cases could be diagnosed as early-stage CTE.

What researchers found under the microscope was striking, said Goldstein. “We’re seeing the earliest pathology soon after one of these injuries,” he said.

The four specimens were compared to brains from four other athletes of similar age who had not experienced any recent head trauma before death. The brains in this group had no changes in their pathology.

While it seems likely that the recent head injuries could be the source of the brain changes, Goldstein said, “we can infer it, but we can’t prove it.”

To try and understand the source of the changes, Goldstein and his colleagues mimicked the experiences of the human brains in mouse models, by exposing mice to repeated head trauma, like that in football, and single blast head trauma, similar to military combat.

The researchers found similar pathologies in both the mouse and human brains, regardless of the type of blast exposure they had experienced. Goldstein and his colleagues also measured the mice for concussion-like symptoms by testing their arousal and balance. They found that even without concussion, the mice exposed to the head trauma still exhibited changes in the brain.

Concussion is “not only not correlated, we can decouple it,” said Goldstein. He said that concussion itself is not the injury, but rather the symptoms experienced from injury, such as memory impairment or loss of balance.

But not everyone experiences these symptoms, and so “by looking at concussion, it’s not telling you anything about the brain or CTE,” he added.