SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday night, lawmakers could decide who will fill the Salamanca Supervisor’s seat after he was struck and killed by a car.

Supervisor Michael Phillips and his wife died while crossing the road in front of their home on December 15.

Kevin Donaldson, Jr., 27, of Cattaraugus, was charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Deputy Supervisor Kevin Rider is filling the job for the time being.

The reorganization meeting starts at 7 p.m.