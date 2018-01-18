Valve in major water main break at 47th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard has been repaired, NFWB says

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The broken water main valve located at 47th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard has been repaired, the Niagara Falls Water Board confirmed Thursday.

With the valve at that location repaired, the construction company the NFWB has hired to fix the water main break was able to isolate the break. The company, CATCO, will excavate near Packard Court in order to more fully evaluate the scope of damage to the adjacent broken pipe, the NFWB said in a statement.

Special order parts needed to repair the pipe have been delivered and are on location.

It’s expected that the pipe will be fully replaced and the break at 47th and Niagara Falls Boulevard will be repaired by Friday.

The NFWB will also need to isolate valves on Hyde Park Boulevard on Friday. After repairs are complete, the water will be tested to make sure it meets safety standards.

Lab testing will take around 48 hours,

“The NFWB is optimistic that customers in this vicinity should not notice a difference in water pressure when the valves are isolated,” the NFWB said. “However, there is a chance that customers may experience a slight pressure drop for a very short period of time.”

The full project is expected to reach completion with restoration of normal water pressure by mid-to-late next week.

The break occurred Dec. 15.