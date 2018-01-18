Organizations recognizing Buffalo’s best looking to establish a museum under one roof

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new museum could open soon around the Buffalo area. It’d have pieces of historic items those with the Buffalo Broadcasters Association, Music Hall of Fame, and Sports Hall of Fame have collected over the years. The museum would highlight the best from all three industries.

“There isn’t a person here who isn’t touched by broadcasting, sports, and music,” said Dave Gillen, the president of Buffalo Experience.

The organizations are coming together, creating this new group with hopes of launching a space where they can showcase the impact and history of those three industries.

“We’ve got a ton of history here in every one of the different organizations.”

Gillen says they’re currently looking for a 30,000 to 50,000 square foot space to put the museum. They’re not picky – willing to call a new build or refurbished building home. The space would include interactive activities for people ages 8 to 80 years old. When they come into the museum, they’ll be able to experience a little bit of Buffalo’s broadcasting, sports, and musical history.

“Everyone loves the idea.”

Now, they’re trying to fund it. They’re hopeful it’ll be easier to get backers from all three industries to contribute to the collaboration, realizing it’s more realistic and cost effective to create this museum as a joint endeavor under one roof.

“When people come to Buffalo, we want to be another piece of the puzzle drawing people to downtown.”

