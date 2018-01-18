“Red for Jed” blood drive and scholarship fundraiser memorializes Tonawanda High grad

TONAWANDA., N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New Yorkers showed up full force Thursday night to give the gift of life.

The family of Jed Woomer hosted the “Red for Jed” blood drive and scholarship fundraiser at Tonawanda Fire Hall. Jed was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer shortly after graduating from Tonawanda High School. He passed away in 2015.

Prior to his diagnosis, Jed was a blood donor.

The Jed Woomer Memorial Scholarship is given away annually to a young man graduating from Tonawanda High School.