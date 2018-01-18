Sabres rally falls short in 4-3 loss to Rangers

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save on a shot by the Buffalo Sabres during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Close only matters in horseshoes and hand grenades.

For the Sabres, one goal games have been the downfall of their season.  With Thursday’s 4-3 loss to the Rangers, Buffalo has now lost 17 one goal games this season.

The Blue & Gold had a chance to pull even in the final seconds — but were denied by a great glove save from Henrik Lundqvist — who stopped 34 of the 37 shots he faced on Thursday.

After Rick Nash opened the scoring less than 90 seconds into the game, the Sabres battled back to pull even the end of the first period on a power play goal from Kyle Okposo.

In the second period, J.T. Miller put the Rangers up 2-1 midway through the frame before Justin Falk found the back of the net to once again tie the game at two.  It was Falk’s first goal in 101 games.

Ramsus Ristolainen joined the scoring contributions from the blueline, scoring in the third period to tie the game at three.

However, like it has all season, one bad mistake cost the Sabres.  A minutes after Risto’s game-tying goal, the Rangers took the lead for good thanks to Pavel Buchnevich who helped secure a 4-3 win for the Rangers.

The Sabres return to action Saturday against Dallas. Puck drop at Keybank Center is scheduled for 1 p.m.

