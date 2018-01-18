Scholar Athlete: Molly Wolfgang

History was made in November for Allegany – Limestone girl’s soccer. The 6 seed in the state tournament pulling off the upset in the finals..

and bringing home the title as best in class C.

“At the beggining of the season we joked around said maybe we will go to state’s this year, but no one believed it.”

Molly Wolfgang, a senior for the Gators, couldn’t believe

“It was amazing. It didnt really hit me like we are state champions and I didn’t realzie that title and what it meant and people were congratulating us and it felt really good to win it and say we went all the way.”

Now, the three sport athlete is on to her next love, basketball.

“I am confident that we will have a really good finish this season in the end and playoffs especailly.

And the team captian should be confident, since the bulk of the Gators team is made up of soccer players.

“From soccer season coming off this amazing victory and I think we expecting the same here if not that then go far.”

When Molly isn’t trading out her cleats for sneakers, she leads her pers as the senior class president.

“I plan a lot of dances, and we do a lot with community service and national honor society too.. and blood drives we do a lot of blood drive. I feel like I need a set a good example for them so that they know how to do things when they get to do things my age.”

Molly might be from a small town, but her dreams are beyond the souther tier. She has looked at college’s in Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

“Hopefully major in business of some sort…marketing perhaps? I don’t know where exactly I want to go to college yet…but, I have asperations…I know, I’m going!”