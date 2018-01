TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — First responders have rushed to the scene of a crash involving a school bus and a truck.

The incident happened at the corner of Saunders Settlement Rd. and Campbell Blvd. in the Town of Cambria.

There were injuries, but the extent of them is not known.

The right lanes of Route 31 westbound are closed near Route 93.

News 4 will provide more information as soon as it is available.