Since 1 Hollywood sign is good, would 2 be even better?

The Associated Press Published:
PHOTO/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Locals and tourists alike appreciate the Hollywood sign, so why not build another?

That’s one of the suggestions from a study seeking ways to ease frustration about traffic near the world famous sign in Los Angeles.

The second sign on the other side of the hill would face toward the suburban San Fernando Valley.

The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that a few of the less fanciful ideas include a shuttle to ferry visitors to trails near the sign and an aerial tram to offer birds-eye views.

And the report by consulting firm Dixon Resources Unlimited suggests a Hollywood sign visitor center to teach tourists about its history.

The newspaper says many of the ideas are much more mundane — including adjusting parking restrictions and installing signs to guide pedestrians.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s