State police not pressing criminal charges for late pistol permit recertifications

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A provision of New York’s Safe Act requires pistol permit holders to recertify every five years.

Jan. of 2018 is the first time New York has hit that five year mark since the Safe Act was signed into law back in 2013. Jan. 31 is the deadline to recertify for any pistol permit holder in New York whose permit was issued before Jan. 15 of 2013.

Individuals whose pistol permit were issued after Jan. 15 2013 must recertify five years from their original certification date.

Here’s how to do it:

Submit the recertification electronically at: https://firearms.troopers.ny.gov/pprecert/

Obtain a paper recertification form and submit via U.S. mail to the address provided on the form. Recertification forms are available at: The New York State Police website: https://troopers.ny.gov/Firearms/ Any New York State Police location



“If you unknowingly did not recertify your pistol permit, the New York State Police will not press any criminal charges if you do go pass that deadline, but we still urge people that if you possess a pistol permit that was issued before January 2013, please go on the website, it’s free, and recertify your pistol permit,” said Trooper Jim O’Callaghan of New York State Police.

State Police told News 4 it will take some time to process all recertifications; especially given this is the first time they’d had to do it under this provision.