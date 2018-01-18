State police not pressing criminal charges for late pistol permit recertifications

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A provision of New York’s Safe Act requires pistol permit holders to recertify every five years.

Jan. of 2018 is the first time New York has hit that five year mark since the Safe Act was signed into law back in 2013. Jan. 31 is the deadline to recertify for any pistol permit holder in New York whose permit was issued before Jan. 15 of 2013.

Individuals whose pistol permit were issued after Jan. 15 2013 must recertify five years from their original certification date.

Here’s how to do it:

“If you unknowingly did not recertify your pistol permit, the New York State Police will not press any criminal charges if you do go pass that deadline, but we still urge people that if you possess a pistol permit that was issued before January 2013, please go on the website, it’s free, and recertify your pistol permit,” said Trooper Jim O’Callaghan of New York State Police.

State Police told News 4 it will take some time to process all recertifications; especially given this is the first time they’d had to do it under this provision.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s