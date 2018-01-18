Who killed 82-year-old Raymond Cornelius?

WARD, N.Y. (WIVB)- Friend and neighbors of Raymond Cornelius, or Ray as they called him, were shocked when News 4 spoke to them back in July.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, state police found the 82-year-old farmer shot to death in his Allegany County home.

Investigators believe he was killed between July 1 and July 3.

“In my career this is the first time I’ve seen a case like this,” said Senior Investigator Daniel Howard.

Six months later, state police are still trying to find the person responsible.

Howard said the shooter didn’t really leave a trace for police to follow.

“There was absolutely no evidence left at the scene. We did take some fingerprints and other swabs of DNA and things like that. Nothing has come back with any type of match.”

There was also no sign of forced entry.

Police believe Cornelius was killed with a shotgun, but because there were no casings found at the scene they’re not sure what caliber.

Still, investigators are not calling this a cold case.

“We still do have active leads coming in on a daily and weekly basis. And until those run out we’ll continue to work it as a active homicide,” Howard told News 4.

Police hope witnesses are still out there who haven’t yet come forward; they believe there may have been more people in the area that weekend given the holiday.

“Ultimately we hope that whoever did this might start talking or slip up and we might get a lead in that way,” Howard said.

Anyone with information should contact New York State Police 585-344-6200.