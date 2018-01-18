WNY woman celebrates 104th birthday

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A WNY woman celebrated her 104th birthday on Thursday.

Ola Benzee- “Bee Zee” to her friends- celebrated with a party at the Greenfield Terrace Continuing Care Community in Lancaster.

Benzee said she didn’t expect to be so popular in this stage of life.

“Oh, it’s wonderful,” she told News 4, ” I never thought I’d be 104 and have so many friends.”

When asked what her secret to a long life, Benzee said, “Well, to tell you the truth, I’m still trying to figure that out for myself.”

Her advice for the younger generations?

“Hang in there- what else can you do?”