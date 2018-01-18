Workshop offered for potential school board members in Erie County

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County residents looking to serve on a school board can attend a workshop in March.

The Erie County Association of School Boards is offering the workshop to inform potential school board members about a number of topics. These include laws, the election process, board-superintendent relationships, service and campaigns.

It will take place on March 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Erie 1 BOCES at 355 Harlem Rd. in West Seneca.

The workshop is free, and a light continental breakfast will be provided.

Anyone interested in registering can call (716) 821-7297 or email snowak@elb.org.