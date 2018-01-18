Wyoming County woman charged with having unlawful personal relationship with inmate while working at prison

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Wyoming County woman has been arrested after an investigation into an unlawful personal relationship she had with an inmate while employed as a civilian employee at Attica Correctional Facility, state police say.

Joann Thompson, 53, of Wyoming, has been charged with official misconduct and second degree sexual abuse.

According to state police reports, Thompson was charged Wednesday following an investigation that began Sept. 17.

She was issued an appearance ticket for Town of Attica Court.

 

