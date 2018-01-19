2 accused of trying to rob potential vehicle buyers with false ad

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Genesee County residents were arrested in relation to what Batavia police call a ‘false “vehicle for sale” ad.’

Police say Batavia resident Jaequele Tomlin, 23, and Stafford resident Quamane Santiago, 19, posted the advertisement on Craigslist with the intention of robbing potential buyers.

Concerned citizens told police about the ad. Later, members of the Batavia Police Department and the Genesee County Drug Task Force took Tomlin and Santiago into custody.

According to police, the two were found with replica guns.

After their arraignment, Tomlin and Santiago were jailed with no bail. Tomlin was additionally arrested on a City of Batavia warrant for criminal mischief and assault, police say.

More charges against both suspects are pending.

Police want anyone who responded to a suspicious vehicle sale ad in Batavia to call Detective Sergeant Kevin Czora at (585) 345-6311.